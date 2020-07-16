Te Matatini Herenga Waka postponed until 2022

The Te Matatini National Board has postponed the Te Matatini National Championships, from February next year until 2022.

The board, in consultation with Kapa Haka and strategic partners including Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, the Tāmaki host committee, Auckland Council, Auckland Public Health, Eden Park and government agencies found that there were many concerns about staging the event as planned in 2021.

The board has identified three major concerns of the Kapa Haka and stakeholders:

the threat of community transmission of Covid-19 in Aotearoa

Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2021 being held in Tāmaki Makaurau and Tāmaki Makaurau being the gateway to Aotearoa

the current economic environment and the financial impacts that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on Kapa Haka and Aotearoa whānui.

The proposed dates for Te Matatini 2022 at this stage are February 22-26, at Eden Park.

