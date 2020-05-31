Te Matatini national board undertakes robust consultation process

Te Matatini's national board intends consulting with key stakeholders about how to proceed with next year's festival in light of the "unprecedented circumstances" surrounding the impact of Covid-19, a board media release this afternoon says.

"The unprecedented circumstances we currently face have required us all to find new and innovative ways to navigate through these extraordinary times.

"Accordingly, Te Matatini is currently undertaking a robust, thorough and inclusive consultation process with all key stakeholders. The outcome of that process will inform how we proceed with Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata Festival scheduled to take place in February 2021.

"A further media statement will be released once the aforementioned process has concluded. The health and safety of all those involved remains our number one priority and we seek the support of our people as we collectively contribute to the rebuilding of our nation - 'mā tini, mā mano, ka rangatira a kapa haka'.”