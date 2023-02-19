Te Matatini offers koha to kapa haka 'severely impacted' by Cyclone Gabrielle

Te Matatini has offered a koha of $10,000 to kapa haka most directly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, as part of efforts to support kapa haka whose preparations for the festival have been severally impacted by the cyclone.

Te Matatini festival leadership is working closely with Air New Zealand, the NZ Police and Emergency Services to get the "best advice and support" for these groups, Te Matatini said in a media release on Saturday.

The kapa haka that will receive the koha are, Te Matatini said, "Matangirau, Te Rangiura o Wairarapa, Tamatea Arikinui from Ngāti Kahungunu rohe, Muriwhenua, Hātea, Ngā Manu Mātui, Waerenga Te Kaha from Te Taitokerau, and Waihīrere, Tū Te Manawa Maurea and Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti from Te Tairāwhiti."

"Whilst we acknowledge that the response is ongoing and the recovery may take several years, this is one way we can assist kapa haka that have indicated they still want to participate despite these testing times."