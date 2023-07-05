Te Matau-a-Māui shoreline to light up for Matariki

A new Matariki event aims to light up the shoreline from Cape Kidnappers to Tāngoio. Photo / Supplied / Putaanga Waitoa

Plans are underway to set the Napier-Hastings shoreline alight for Matariki, with hopes it will become an annual tradition.

Organised in conjunction with local iwi Ngati Kahungunu, Matariki Mahuika, or Home Fires, encourages people to go to the beach and light their own fires in a bid to light up the coastline from Cape Kidnappers to Tāngoio.

Named for Mahuika, the goddess of fire, the event is planned for 15 July.

Organiser Neill Gordon told Checkpoint the event was an attempt to get the community together - while making use of excessive amounts of driftwood washed up during Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Well people are going to take their marshmallows, their guitars, they're going to go the beach and light a fire, look after that fire, welcome strangers in and have the time of their life," he said.

"It's a real opportunity for people to gather up some friends, colleagues, whānau, head to their favourite spot at the beach and, while doing their own thing, be part of something much larger - a community-wide celebration."

Gordon said that while the event might sound "a bit wild and crazy", lighting fires on the beach occurred every year during Guy Fawkes.

"You come to Napier-Hastings in November you'll see exactly that heading down the beach, fires every twenty feet," he said. "This is a much better time to be doing something like this."

Matariki Mahuika had also received full approval from Fire and Emergency NZ and local councils - although the fire service had offered some advice for the event, which was originally planned to be even bigger.

"We had intended to go right from Cape Kidnappers right around to Mahia," he said.

"Fire service said it's not a good idea, because there's too much wood on the northern Hawke's Bay beaches, so much they say you can see it from space."

Gordon described Matariki Mahuika as a "DIY event", but people were asked to register by emailing matchfitnz@gmail.com - which would ensure they received safety information and updates about the event.

Attendees were also advised to check FENZ's Check It's Alright website before lighting any fires.

-RNZ