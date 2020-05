Poia Rewi has been appointed as CEO of Te Mātāwai.

His iwi affiliations are Ngāti Manawa, Tūhoe, Te Arawa, Ngāti Whare and Tūwharetoa.

He's the former head of the Māori school at Otago University and is well-known for his work in Māori language revitalisation, whaikōrero and research.

Rewi says his core focus will be to reinstate Māori as a language within Māori homes.