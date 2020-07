This morning Professor Poia Rewi was officially welcomed to his role as chief executive of Te Mātāwai, the agency that promotes the use of Te Reo Māori. The Ngāti Manawa, Tuhōe, Tūwharetoa descendant brings with him a plethora of expertise, as the former head of Māori studies at Ōtago University and the Te Ahu o te Reo research.

Māori language advocates from across the country converged on Pipitea Marae in Wellington to celebrate his appointment.