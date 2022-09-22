Te Nehenehenui Trust names Group chief executive, chief financial officer

Samuel Mikaere and Wayne Panapa have been appointed new roles within Te Nehenehenui Trust, on the same day that Ngāti Maniapoto descendants were in Wellington to see the third reading and passing of their Deed of Settlement Bill in Parliament.

Mikaere (Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Kahungunu, Tainui) will become the group chief executive, while Panapa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Waikato) will become the chief financial officer for the post- settlement governance entity of Ngāti Maniapoto.

Mikaere has held several leadership roles and was the establishment director for Te Nehenehenui since April this year.

Panapa has previously worked with other iwi entities such as Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Porou Holdings Company. He says he is focused on building spaces that will see the aspirations of his people and protect settlement assets for the future generations to come.

Panapa will begin his new role next year on February 1, while Mikaere started his new position today.