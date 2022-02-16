Te Ope Whakaora: Social housing shortage hits Māori worst

The continuing impacts of the pandemic continue to disproportionately affect Aotearoa’s most vulnerable according to the Salvation Army’s state-of-the-nation report, released today.

Many whanau are struggling with rising food costs, rent, and house prices, amid 30-year high inflation of 5.9 per cent, while family violence and victimisation are also on the rise. The report also says a continuing concern is the lack of progress towards reducing hazardous drinking that affects more than a third of Māori.

But the report finds modest improvements in outcomes across some measures affecting younger Māori provide tentative grounds for hope for the emerging generation of young people, even as large disparities remain.

The number of young people offending and the number of young people sent to prison are significantly less than five years ago and continue to fall, and the reimprisonment rate for all ages has also reduced.

Few babies die in their first year in this country, and the disparity in the rate for Māori compared to non-Māori is reducing. "This, along with lower teenage pregnancy rates, is a further sign of hope that rangatahi are building stronger foundations for the future," the report says.

Worsening results

The 21% drop in Māori youth incarceration rates continues to be overshadowed by a larger disparity in adult rates; issues in education outcomes are also on the rise.

“We are seeing low youth offending and imprisonment rates for those aged between 17 and 19. We are still seeing a huge disparity in imprisonment rates for Māori overall and some worsening in education areas and outcomes,” Salvation Army Auxiliary Captain Amiria Te Whiu said.

However, while five years ago in 2016, 386 rangatahi (youth) aged 17 to 19 years old were sent to prison, in 2021 that number fell to 84. Over the same time period, 1236 rangatahi aged between 12 to 16 years old were charged in court; in 2021 that number had more than halved to 600.

Changes made to how police and the justice system deal with offending by young people mean different methods are being found to hold young offenders accountable for their actions. For those who go to court, initiatives, such as rangatahi courts are an example of using an approach that gives rangatahi a chance to find their place in te ao Māori while facing the consequences of their actions and finding ways to restore damaged relationships, the report says.

Small improvements in student engagement and continuing falls in illicit drug offending have been seen, while the reducing imprisonment rate is beginning to unwind the deep harm of the enormous disparity in rates between Māori and non-Māori in prison, it says.

Social housing need

Captain Te Whiu has been instrumental in reshaping how the Salvation Army works with Māori and of the six components encompassed in the report, she has worked closely on the Māori well-being data.

“What we do know is that outcomes for tamariki Māori are not good in the state care model and other models of care, such as our tamariki remaining in the care and safety of extended whānau. We’ll need time to prove the effectiveness before we see results in the future.”

The report says Māori remain disproportionately represented among lower-income earners, which is reflected in the need for social housing and welfare support to remain high or increase. Even with far fewer tamariki Māori going into state care, they remain three times more likely to be in state care than non-Māori children.

Of those on the social housing waiting list, Māori represent 14.1 per 1000 people compared with non-Māori at 2.9 per 1000, roughly five times as many. This has worsened over the past year.

The report says "exciting and innovative" Māori-led housing projects are underway but there is a huge continuing need for housing that is in the right place and of the right design to meet the needs of whānau.

The Early Childhood Education (ECE) enrolment rate for Māori children fell during 2020, then increased again in 2021, but is still below the pre-Covid-19 level.

Captain Te Whiu says the face of those who need help is changing.

"We’re seeing an increase of middle-class people needing help from the Salvation Army in terms of kai from our food banks and this is due to loss of income and employment."