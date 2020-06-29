Te Orewai fighting against renewal of wastewater consents

Te Orewai representatives in the north are staunchly opposed to the granting of consent application to Kainga Ora, to renew domestic wastewater disposal into the awa for six local properties.

Te Orewai has opposed the consent, arguing it needed a cultural impact assessment to assess the impact of the wastewater into the awa.

They say despite their best efforts to engage with the council, the application was granted on June 24. Now they feel their only option is to take their issue to the media.

But Northland Regional Council Northland Regional Council replied to Te Ao Marama's request for comment just minutes ago, saying it followed the relevant provisions of the Resource Management Act in the processing application for the consent.

"As the domestic wastewater discharge is a controlled activity under the proposed regional plan for Northland, the council had to grant the resource consent."