Te Pāti Māori's Rawiri Waititi tossed out of Parliament again

Rwairi Waititi stands in chambers. Source: Parliament TV

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has been ejected from Parliament for a second time - this time in protest of the National Party's view of the He Puapua report.

For the past two weeks, the National Party has been attacking the Labour government over the proposed Māori health authority, among other policies. The report was debated today in the chamber by National leader Judith Collins up against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer asked an interjectory question to Ardern, asking if Collins' "continued attack on Māori was racist?" but the question was ruled out by Speaker Trevor Mallard for not being within the areas of Ardern's responsibility.

As the debate between Collins and Ardern continued, Rawiri Waiti stood up, just as Collins stood to speak as well.

"Fresh and different point of order, Mr Speaker," Waititi said. Speaker Mallard nodded to Waititi to continue.

"When it comes to views of indigenous rights and indigenous peoples, those views must come from those indigenous peoples for the indigenous rights of our people. That can't be determined by people who are not indigenous."

He then mentioned the House and the Prime Minister directly, saying "If we find this attitude acceptable, the constant barrage of insults to tangata whenua, then I find this House in disrepute."

As Mallard called for order, Waititi's microphone was turned off but he continued in defiance with a haka before he was ejected from the House. Ngarewa-Packer and Greens MP Teanau Tuiono followed in solidarity.