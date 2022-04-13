Te Pou Tākiri ready to launch tomorrow

A new social media app, Te Pou Tākiri, dubbed the 'Ngāpuhi Facebook' is being launched as a way to connect the more than 100,000 members of the tribe. The taitamariki group, Te Pou Tākiri, is responsible for the co-designing of the new app, with the goal of Ngāpuhi-sing the online space.

Te Pou Tākiri is a kaupapa led by rangatahi Māori of Ngāpuhi descent. Commissioned by Te Runanga a Iwi O Ngāpuhi, this project aims to put Ngāpuhi online through the development of an online platform for Ngāpuhi members.

The group, established in December 2021, has been busy codesigning the kaupapa, undergoing personal and professional development within the framework of a mentorship programme.

Eva Te Rore-Watkins is one of the rangatahi who was tasked with creating Te Pou Tākiri, she says the idea was simple, creating a platform for Ngāpuhi, showing what's happening at home.

"The whole idea of Te Pou Tākiri, which is launching soon, is to connect the descendants of Ngāpuhi who live all over the world so that they are able to discuss topics, and connect with their hapū, and marae, about what hui are happening."

Anna Brown, who headed the project and helped the rangatahi conceptualise their ideas, says they wanted a platform that spoke to the youth of Ngāpuhi.

Attracting the 18-35 group

"We wanted to find out how our iwi can better engage with the age group, roughly between 18-35. Within that wānanga, there were a few ideas that were put forward. One of them was 'You need to talk our language'.

"Close to 85% of those who whakapapa to Ngāpuhi live outside of Te Wharetapu. Within that statistic alone, much of our research has shown that while they know they whakapapa to Ngāpuhi, that's the extent of what they know."

One of the special design projects for Te Pou Tākiri was coming up with different, Ngāpuhi-specific emojis, like the He Whakaputanga flag as a type of 'like'. Brown says it was the kids' idea to come up with the different emojis.

"We need something that is Ngāpuhi, and she goes, 'What about the flag?' and I said, 'Oh no, the tino flag is very pan Māori' and she goes 'No, no, the independence flag?' and I go, 'Te Kara!'. It was a big brainstorming moment. That is so Ngāpuhi, we couldn't deny it."

Tomorrow, April 14, Te Pou Tākiri launches worldwide.