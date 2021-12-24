Te Pouhere Taonga appoints new Māori Heritage Council members

Te Pouhere Taonga has named Puawai Cairns, Tom Roa, and Ruth Smith as the new members of Te Kaunihera Māori o te Pouhere Taonga (Māori Heritage Council).

The new appointees will join Sir John Clarke (chairman), Chris Cochran, Materoa Dodd, Rebecca Mellish, Patrick McGarvey and Kim Ngarimu. The Māori Heritage Council aids Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in developing and expressing a bicultural perspective. It represents Pouhere Taonga and Council's interests in matters relating to Māori heritage in any public or Māori forum.



Photo credit: Te Papa Tongarewa Museum

Puawai Cairns (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pukenga and Ngāi Te Rangi) is the director of audience and Insights at Te Papa Tongarewa and was previously the museum’s head of mātauranga Māori. Cairns will conjointly serve on the HNZPT board and the Māori Heritage Council.



Photo credit: Te Punaha Matatini, Waipapa Taumata Rau/University of Auckland

Tom Roa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato) is a Tainui leader and Associate Professor in the University of Waikato’s Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies. Roa is skilled in Māori translation and interpretation and was a founder of the Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori movement.



Ruth Smith (Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou and Rongowhakaata) is a translator and interpreter for Maioha Consulting and has an extensive career in translations. Smith has a background in education and media and has previously worked as a reporter and journalist for Māori Television.

Outgoing members of the Māori Heritage Council include Paul White, who has served on the council since 2017, and Dame Naida Glavish, who has served the Board and council since 2011 before shifting to her standalone role on the council from 2017.

New appointments have also been made to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board. New members are Katharine Watson of Christchurch, an archaeologist at Watson Archaeology who is completing her PhD at the University of Canterbury and James Blackburne of Gisborne, an architect with great experience in heritage restoration. He has been involved in a number of heritage restorations that include several marae.