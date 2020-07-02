Te Puia reopens for first time since lockdown

Rotorua's Te Puia has reopened. This morning, the first tour group in four months was welcomed into the tourist attraction institute, which had been closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The focus is now on increasing domestic tourism.
