Te Rarawa launches rāhui to protect Wairoa River

In the Far North, Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa has laid a rāhui over the Wairoa River, Ahipara, due to the decline in water quality. It says the lack of action by the Far North District Council and the Northland Regional Council has contributed to the pollution of the river.

“Our river isn't in good shape and today's ceremony is about informing everyone about the risks,” Roma marae chairman Hone Paetai says.

The Wairoa River is based in Ahipara in the Far North. Wairoa is one of Te Rarawa's main food sources.

“Flounder, mullet, whitebait, eels, herring and so much more can be found here. But now, we are now afraid to eat food from here because the water is contaminated. Our children are warned not to swim here.”

Streamlined Environment and Wai Kōkopu Consulting conducted testing and found some startling findings.

“The source of the pollution can be traced back to the rubbish dump. Pākehā refer to it as leachate.”

Iwi members had meetings with Far North District Council (FNDC) and Northland Regional Council (NRC) to raise their concerns.

“They didn't agree to most of the findings in the expert report.”

Lisa McNabb from Ngāti Moetonga says it raises important questions about the three waters reform. “What is the northern waters kaupapa going to have? What effect is going to do to support us? And how will we as tangata whenua, as tiaki of the taiao, be supported to participate in those conversations?.”

Te Ao Māori News asked the Far North District Council and Northland Regional Council for comment. The district council did not respond.

However the regional council's group manager environmental services Jonathan Gibbard replied in a statement: ‘Te Rarawa has been in contact with the Northland Regional Council and the council has agreed to meet with hapū / kaitiaki representatives on-site to discuss their concerns further.’

The Pāheke pou will stay in place until further notice.