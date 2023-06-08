Te reo Māori and kai tips simmer in new social series

A new video series combining te reo lessons with practical cooking tips has been launched by meal delivery juggernaut My Food Bag.

"Kete Kai" will feature award-winning chefs like Rex Morgan, alongside a number of guest hosts.

Created in partnership with Māori Marketing and Production House ATA, the series will run under the 'Bargain Box', discount brand introduced by My Food Bag, in response to the cost of living crisis,

Sonny Ngatai (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tahu) a director of ATA explains the advantage of observing the cooking process while hearing the language.

"Learning te reo Māori while cooking is actually easier – you can see what a person's doing while they are speaking the language." he told Waatea.

Kete Kai episode 1 features Actress and tv presenter Awhimai Fraser alongside Chef Morgan making ngā pōro mītikau me te tīhi, me te riki wīwī - Cheesy French Onion Meatballs.