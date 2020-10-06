Te Reo Māori debate - 'Iti te kupu, nui te korero'

In New Zealand’s only national te reo debate, watchers will see a mix of experience and fresh faces take the stage in Māori TV's fifth debate as part of Whakatau 2020.

New Zealand First candidate Shane Jones is expected to be his usual boisterous self, debating the issues with Labour’s ambitious Peeni Henare (putting his hand up for the health portfolio) and the Māori Party’s Rawiri Waititi (hard on the heels of Tamati Coffey) who are also experienced speakers.

The other two candidates, the Green’s Teanau Tuiono and Vision NZ’s Sonny Wilcox will need to strive to make their voices heard.

“Experience is likely to show through”: Te Ao Māori News political commentator Rukuwai Tipene-Allen says.

“The Vision NZ and the Greens candidates will need to try hard to push their messages across,” she says.

Whakatau 2020 host David Jones says that, because there will be five candidates on the floor, candidates will need to be precise and use their time wisely.

“Iti te kupu, nui te korero” Jones says.

In a statement yesterday Māori TV CEO Shane Taurima said: “It is really important for Māori to see and hear political issues in te reo Māori and our national cross-party debate will allow this to happen,”

The debate starts at 7pm, tonight. Viewers can watch Live on Māori TV, on the Māori TV website, and live on the Te Ao Facebook page.