Te Reo Māori to ring out on Tāmaki trains, buses

Ināianei, kua rongo ngā pāhihi o te tereina i ngā pānui reo Māori e pāhotia ana mā te pūnaha tīwharawhara i ngā pae tereina puta noa i Tāmaki Makaurau.

Te Reo Māori will ring out across Tāmaki Makaurau's public transport network from next year as Auckland Transport moves to add te reo to its PA announcements at the region's train stations and onboard buses.

The audio recordings are part of a broader move to embrace te reo within Tāmaki’s transport infrastructure. Bilingual signage is being installed at facilities across the rohe including train stations like Puhinui. Ferry terminals were the first to move on te reo Māori audio announcements.

AT Chief Executive Shane Ellison says te reo Māori is part of what makes New Zealand unique in the world and integration of te reo in public spaces is ‘essential for a thriving Māori identity in Tāmaki Makaurau.’

“New Zealanders are getting excited about the revitalisation of te reo Māori and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey.”

“These announcements are part of AT’s commitment to ensuring te reo Māori is seen, heard, spoken and learned across our network,” Ellison says.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff also backed the move “Auckland Transport’s decision reflects the status of te reo Māori as an official language of New Zealand and acknowledges the unique identity and history that Māori has for our city and country.” He said.

As well as te reo Māori announcements at train stations, te reo audio announcements on buses are being developed; AT says they will also rollout across the network in 2022.