Te Rito Maioha named provider in rollout of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori

Education provider Te Rito Maioha (Education Centre New Zealand) has been appointed a provider in the national rollout of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori.

Set to launch later this year, the programme is for education leaders, teachers and support staff to learn te reo Māori in English-medium and Māori-medium pathways to encourage the use of te reo everyone, everywhere, every day.

“The ultimate goal of the programme is for educators and kaiako participating in the programme to develop the skills and knowledge needed to apply their learning in ways that benefit tamariki and the wider early learning and school context,” Te Rito Maioha chief executive Kathy Wolfe says.

“We strongly support the government’s goal of ensuring we have an education workforce that can use te reo Māori confidently and correctly in their everyday work by 2025.”

The programme, later this year, will be delivered in Napier, Hastings, Tokomaru, Gisborne and Wairoa.