Te Taha Tū leader surprised by victory

One of the three men named best male leader at Te Matatini is Hemi Taitin, who is of Chinese, Samoan, and Ngāti Hine descent.

He's immersed himself in the Māori language and culture as a teacher, an exponent of Māori weaponry, and leader of the Auckland-based kapa haka, Te Taha Tū.

For Taitin, it was surprise and disbelief to hear the announcement.

"My eyes went big when I heard our name. I was totally shocked."

Te Taha Tū was established in 2008 under the tutelage of Taitin and his whānau. He began kapa haka at just 14 years of age with Te Rōpū Manutaki in West Auckland but Taitin says competitive kapa haka wasn't an aim of the group.



Hemi Taitin takes best male leader at Te Matatini.

"It started as a discussion and to get enjoyment out of kapa haka. When you enter a competition you lose that enjoyment factor."

Jamus Webster from Te Waka Huia and Te Korou Whangataua from Te Rangiura o Wairarapa placed first equal with Taitin. Whangataua, a graduate of Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi, is a former student of Taitin.

"I was blown away when I heard that Te Korou had also won, knowing that he was a graduate of the school, and also knowing I had a part to play in his development."

Taitin's father, who is of Samoan and Chinese descent, suffers from dementia, the subject of the traditional chant of Te Taha Tū.

"We both have no pride or arrogance. He is 88 years old and suffers from dementia. But he's modest, that's what he's like."