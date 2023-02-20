Te Tai Rāwhiti reopens - but with water restrictions

People queued at a Gisborne supermarket in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle struck. Photo / RNZ / Kate Green

By Kate Green, RNZ

Businesses in Gisborne have been given clarity on which can open under the current post-Cyclone Gabrielle water restrictions, and what rules they must follow.

Many have begun to open up, as cellular and data connectivity returned to the region but strict water restrictions remained in place.

The pipe network to and from the Waingake plant was broken in multiple places, and the council warned the smaller Waipaoa plant would struggle to keep up with demand, and would be prone to failure because of silt in the water.

The council said earlier this week it had spoken to large water users such as fruit and vegetable growers, major food producers and car washers, who were told they could not use the mains water supply.

A large pipe at the Waingake water plant was broken during Cyclone Gabrielle, crippling Gisborne's water supply. Photo / RNZ / Kate Green

It asked people to only use water for drinking, short showers and food preparation.

Civil Defence controller Ben Green on Sunday said residents would need to keep restricting their use of water for at least another two days.

Essential businesses like rest homes, hospitals, laundromats, cafes, and hotels could open.

However, they needed to have water reduction strategies, and to be able to explain them when asked by council staff.

Moderate water users like bars, dine-in restaurants, hairdressers and dog washers could not operate using the mains water supply.

For example, hairdressers could do haircuts, but not wash hair.

If the water crisis worsened, laundromats and food businesses would be asked to shut, unless they could operate without using water, Green said.

