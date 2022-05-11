Te Tai Tokerau iwi celebrates Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro

With Covid restrictions in the Orange Light setting, proper celebrations are going ahead for Dame Cindy Kiro’s appointment as Governor-General.

Kiro’s official honouring will be held up north with her Ngāpuhi whānau, and kaumatua Waihoroi Shortland (Ngāti Hine, Te Aupouri) says the occasion will bring people together “and acknowledge the honour she brings us”.

“One of the things about this particular governor-general, there is a humanity to her and a presence that everybody recognises in themselves. She’s known to have said, ‘I don’t know how a poor girl from the wop wops of the north ever got to be considered for this position.’ And it’s that kind of personality of hers that our people resonate with.

“What it says to us in so many ways; ‘what I have done, you can do. Where I am, so are you.

“It’s a daughter coming home, and a leader of a magnitude we haven’t enjoyed here since our ancestors stepped up and signed that piece of paper [Te Tiriti] years ago.”

Friday will also be another day of celebrations for Kiro, where Shortland says will see Ngāpuhi “invite the rest of Māoridom” to also take part.

“That’s the invitation where Te Tai Tokerau deliver her to her patronage of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds that was bestowed by the Governor-General before her. On Friday, the Māori world will arrive and welcome her to the Māori nation.”