Te Tairāwhiti housing strategy helping whānau buy their own homes

Fifty happy whānau have moved into their new homes thanks to a government partnership signed earlier this year with Toitū Tairāwhiti.

The partnership to deliver 150 new homes to whānau in Te Tairāwhiti, with $55 million of investment from the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga fund, has already delivered 51 new homes.

Managing director Annette Wehi says this is a very important project for Toitū Tairāwhiti Hanga Whare. "This is not only a housing project but it's also for the well-being of families, sub-tribes and the many tribes.

“He kaupapa nui whakahirahira tēnei mō Toitū Tairāwhiti Hanga Whare, he kaupapa atu I te hanga whare, he kaupapa oranga mo nga whānau, hapu, mo nga iwi”.

Toitū Tairāwhiti Hanga Whare has opened its shelter section for houses to be built, and with the support funds from Te Tuapapa, Te Puni Kōkiri, this project is meant to to produce 150 houses per year in Tairawhiti alone.



More homes for first-time buyers in Te Tai Rāwhiti.

Biggest outcomes

"When this part of the shelter is in full swing, we can produce 24 homes every two months, so these are the biggest outcomes that have arrived in our region," Wehi says.

However, there is a process that whānau must follow to be on the list for the Toitū Tairāwhiti housing strategy.

"To join this project, we consider the whānau who have acquired some land of their own, and they have no home, so all the whānau are first home owners. Some of them will be working on the houses, So we know they can pay for their home and also, they must give back to marae, whānau, hapū and iwi of Te Tai Rāwhiti."

New homeowner Lisa Brown is over the moon with her new safe haven.

Supporting their community

“The best part I loved is the kawenga calling, another massive part of what you come into when you have a home. When you get onto this kaupapa, you have to support your marae, you have to support your kura, all those things, and you know I don't want to blow my own whistle but that's how we were brought up here. So, they were asking us to do something we already do anyway."

“That feeling. I don't know how to explain it. But to know that I'm going to have something that no one will be able to take from me and that I can leave for my children. That was the biggest happiest feeling of mine that I can remember.”

Another new homeowner Evelyn Morten said: “When the house arrived, we all stood out there and went " Wow, our house is here and we did take a photo, had a big hug, and thought 'shucks this is our home.'"

Toitū Tairāwhiti Housing covers the Te Tai Rāwhiti region, which includes Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri in partnership with Te Whānau-ā-Apanui and Te Whakatōhea iwi.