A tragic murder is just one of the incidents that have hit the small town of Te Teko, with gang brawls, drug busts, and car accidents also hitting the community.

It's for that reason that Teko Ringatu Tohunga are holding karakia for the community, to help cleanse the residents, in this difficult time. Manaakitanga Pryor talked earlier today about the feeling within the Eastern Bay of Plenty town.