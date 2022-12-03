Te Teko police investigating cutting of 150 Kiwifruit vines

Photo / File

Police are investigating an incident in which 150 Gold Kiwifruit vines were cut at an orchard in Te Teko, Bay of Plenty sometime between 24 and 26 November.

Te Teko constable, Wayne Lawrence, says the damage caused to the vines has set the vines back three years before they are able to be harvested again.

The financial cost through loss of income and ongoing cost to repair the vines is also extremely high to the point where the victim may never recoup what has been lost, he said.

"This is a mindless act which has not only caused the victim a financial loss but also a considerable amount of emotional harm."

Kiwifruit orchards are a large employer in the Te Teko area.