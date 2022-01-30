Te Urewera, Lake Waikaremoana to re-open for recreational activity in February

Photo / File

Te Urewera will welcome back manuhiri and Tūhoe users for recreational activity in February, including on Lake Waikaremoana.

“We remain grateful for the patience and friendship demonstrated during the past months by the many people who love Te Urewera,” Te Urewera Board chair Tāmati Kruger said in a statement Sunday.

The board says it intends to re-open access to Lake Waikaremoana on Waitangi Day and all tracks, huts and camp grounds, including the Great Walk, will re-open from 14 February.

Health and safety continue to be the paramount consideration in terms of access to Te Urewera during the summer, Kruger says, recognising that Te Urewera is home to Tūhoe communities, including some of the country’s most remote and vulnerable populations during the current pandemic.

“Anxiety about the new strain of Covid remains, but considering the role of Te Urewera as a unique place of recreation, enjoyment, learning and spiritual reflection to the public who have played their part, and the values of manaakitanga, it is the Board’s decision Te Urewera should be re-opened,” Kruger says.

Kruger asked that manuhiri respect Te Urewera when they visit and ensure the environment is cared for, reminding guests to pack-in-and-pack-out anything they used in Te Urewera, and avoid plastics, and check boats are clean before going onto the lake.

“As reported in media, some huts were left in a shocking state by a minority of guests in the winter season. We discovered vandalism, including the removal of water faucets from the hut atop Mount Panekire, a poor welcome for trampers who have scaled 1400m to reach it during the Great Walk around Waikaremoana.”

“While there is little we can do to prevent weather damage to tracks and tree falls, there are things everyone can do to respect Te Urewera and ensure they are not hurting the environment or ruining the experience for others.”