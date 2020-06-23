Te Waiariki want to put a stop to P

A Te Waiariki community is turning its attention to stopping the use of illegal drug P because it's tearing apart families in the area.

Fears and concerns have spread throughout the Te Waimana Kaaku area in Tāneatua after a recent growing number of P-related incidents.

Last Sunday, a man had his hand severed after a serious attack on McKenzie St in Tāneatua and this week, a brawl occurred on a stretch of road which led to a woman being hospitalised.

The locals believe this is a result of P use by locals.