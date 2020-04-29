Te Waipounamu whānau still in need of support in Level 3 - 4:30pm Newsbreak

-There is one new confirmed case and one new probable case of COVID-19. This brings the total number to 1474. There are 6 people in hospital. 1249 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 126 are Māori, and 75 are Pacific Islanders. 2637 tests were undertaken yesterday.

- Politicians and some members of the public have questioned the necessity of community checkpoints under Alert Level 3. The Maketū checkpoint, which has been manned by a small crew during the entire lock-down period, are now getting the assistance of Police. They say since yesterday they've seen an increase in traffic and public activity, and they've had to turn some drivers away.

- A survey which looked at 4,000 households within Te Waipounamu region shows whānau are still in much need of support even under Alert Level 3. During Alert Level 4 over 800 whānau received assistance with food, 600 with power bills and over 20,000 packages were delivered by Whanau Ora navigators. But 23% of those surveyed were dealing with loneliness.