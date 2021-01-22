Te Wānanga o Raukawa takes back-to-back win in waka ama corporate race

Te Wānanga o Raukawa – Mangapouri are the winners of the Waka Ama Sprint Nationals 2021 corporate race after a team from the wānanga also won gold last year.

Fourteen teams of corporate paddlers took to the water to vie for medals in the W12 250m Corporate Challenge cup but Te Wānanga o Raukawa – Mangapouri came out on top with a time of 1:01.70.

In second place was silver medallist winners Te Wānanga o Aotearoa - ki Apakura with a time of 1:04.80. Bronze went to Waikato Tainui Taniwhaa with a time of 1:06.59.

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

Māori Television’s team placed sixth with a time of 1:12.36.

Day five of the sprint nationals also marked the first day of adult team six paddler races (W6) and 12 paddler races (W12) over 500m and 1000m distances. Seeing the adult team races is another highlight for paddlers and spectators alike since the skill range is wide, from a 73-year-old who just started paddling last year, right through to fourth generation waka ama folk.

Friday's programme will feature the 1000m and the premier 1500m races as well as the 8 W12 finals, set to get the crowds going wild.