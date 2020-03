East Coast iwi Te Whānau-ā-Apanui has responded to COVID-19.

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui leader Rawiri Waititi says in light of COVID-19 the small East Coast community will close its borders from Potiki Rua to Te Taumata a Apanui this Wednesday at 12pm, with each end to the boarders being manned.

He said this is to protect the most vulnerable who are the elderly and children.