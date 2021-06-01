Te Whānau-ā-Apanui to receive reserve lands under treaty settlement

Ōpotiki District Council today voted to hand over some of its reserves to Te Whānau-ā-Apanui. as part of its Treaty settlement.

The council was jointly asked by Te Arawhiti and Te Whānau-ā-Apanui today at a packed council meeting.

Ōpōtiki District Councillor Louis Rāpihana said in a Facebook post immediately after the hui today, "Kua tau, kua tau te whakaaro o te Kaunihera o Ōpōtiki. The joint request with Te Arawhiti, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui and council with the returning of reserves to the hapū of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui.

"This is a major milestone for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui and the settlement of their Treaty grievances. The house [Ōpōtiki Council chambers] was full today. It was a very moving sight to see so many people come to engage with this heightened topic."

"I walked away from the table during the debate and voting due to my role at the table of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui hapū chairs. It was a bit touch and go, especially with the Whanarua Bay Reserves. No rēira e te Iwi kua tau ai Te Kaunihera me Whakahoki kātika".

Rāpihana said, "This is a co-governance structure of hapū and council that will find a solution to the access to the lower baches that currently use a roadway around lot 80. Koa ana te ngākau mo ēnei whakaritenga! This is a great outcome and I look forward to the future of this outcome".

What happens next

The council accepted the joint request o transfer the reserves to Te Whānau-ā-Apanui be approved, with several conditions: