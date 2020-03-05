Te Whānau ā Apanui supporting forestry workers fearful of job losses

Te Rūnanga o Te Whānau have stepped in to help up to ten families on the East Coast with future employment concerns in the forestry industry since the Covid-19 outbreak. Local workers fear they could be left jobless and have looked to iwi for support.

The issues overseas are having a strong impact on Te Whānau ā Apanui.

"Some are having suicidal thoughts, others will turn to alcohol and others will also turn to drugs in these hard times," Te Rūnanga o Te Whānau spokesperson Rawiri Waititi says.

Te Rūnanga o Te Whānau have reached out to forestry workers in the region whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus.



"Paying their bills, that is one of the main struggles. If there is no work, there is no money to feed their families and pay their bills," he says.

"We are reaching out to those families to let them know we are here to help them through these difficult times."

Waititi says companies need to be mindful of the situation these families have been put in.

"Utility companies and also regional councils need to be mindful of the situation that these families are in when it comes to demanding payments for their electricity, water and other bills."

Because of the distance to the nearest township, it is left up to the Rūnanga to help these families.

"Other than money, it is to support the families under the guidance of the iwi," Waititi says.

"If it wasn't for us, there will be no one to guide these families through their hardship, we are here to assist the people but it is up to them to want the support."

The main priority at this time is to walk with the families through these hardships.