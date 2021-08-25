Te Whānau o Waipareira to trial saliva testing for Covid-19

Te Whānau o Waipareira is fed up with bureaucrats clogging up the health system, so it's running its own trial of saliva testing for Covid-19. This is despite the government reporting a record 63,000 vaccinations in one day yesterday.

Waipareira in West Auckland will start by saliva testing 250 of its own staff and essential workers and is expected to extend this to its Whānau Ora networks.

National has criticised the government for delaying the rollout of saliva testing for more than a year. Waipareira says the technology will allow more people to be tested, reducing queues and wait times.