Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa art brings life to Three Waters model

Yesterday Hamilton City Council launched its Three Waters interactive water table model at Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa.

While it was an exciting occasion for the students and council, it wasn’t without controversy as the council was reminded not to build infrastructure near pā or urupa – and it was also suggested that the project should have come in two languages.

This table has a miniature river, bridge, water pump station, water systems, taps, house roof with rain from clouds, water pumps and running water through pipes and tubes; it also has a workable miniature whareiti and wharehoroi, which were the children’s favourites yesterday.

The aim of the table is to help educate people of all ages on what the Three Waters are, from taking water from the river to reaching kitchen taps safe for drinking and where it goes from there. It is based on all New Zealanders needing safe, reliable drinking water, wastewater and stormwater – the three water services.

The government has controversial legislation under way to reform New Zealand's three water services – drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater – to be managed by four new publicly owned water entities, replacing the services currently managed by 67 local bodies. The first piece of legislation starting the reforms has passed its first reading in Parliament.



Tamariki learning about what Three Waters means.

Mana whenua and a Māori lens

Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa was delighted to host this morning’s blessing of the table by kaumātua from Te Hā o Te Whenua o Kirikiriroa, as it also showcased its students’ artwork around the base of the table. The artwork told stories of the Waikato River, the children’s connection to it, plus the mauri and wairua the awa gives to all people.

School kaiako Petiwaea Waitai was glad the council had included the school as part of the project, saying it was a sign of the council working with mana whenua and giving a Māori lens to the project.

“It gives a really clear visual interaction between how our Three Waters infrastructure works - water, storm, and waste, and how it interacts with our awa tupuna,” the council’s Ashanti Neems said.

Te Hā o Te Whenua o Kirikiriroa kaumatua Atutahi Riki (Waikato), who blessed the table, said: “This table is a treasure for all of our children so they can see and hear information about the use of our waters and its importance.”

However, there were some strong concerns aired including reservations about building water infrastructure near sites of significance such as urupa or cemeteries.

Building beside wāhi tapu

The Waikato River has many historic sites along its banks. Infrastructure has been built by the council near these sites over many years, which has some locals concerned. Riki is one of them.

“Yes but I think if we can talk with the council about our sites of significance on the shores of the river we can still work together as one,” he said.

The council’s Neems said, “In the past there was just an ‘unknown’ to the importance of our historical sites.

“Now Hamilton City Council works closely with our mana whenua groups to understand what sites can’t be touched in regards to infrastructure and why you cannot have, for example, a wastewater pump station beside a historical pā site or near an urupa.”

Waitai said the table would be going around to schools in Hamilton and abroad but she noted the teachers are teaching about the table in English, “which is fine for English-speaking schools”.

But she wants to see teachers teaching the information about place names, different water categories, equipment, and technology in the Māori language at Māori immersion schools like hers.

“Then I will see positive outcomes in Māori immersion schools. There is no reason to teach this in English to Māori immersion schools. Our children need to learn the Māori words associated with this and their meanings have a deep understanding for them also,” Waitai said.

The Three Waters interactive water table model will be shown at the Water Expo conference at the end of this year.