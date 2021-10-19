Teachers against forced vaccination

According to one principal of a Kura Kaupapa Māori, it's not right that teachers are being made to vaccinate. The principal, speaking anonymously because of fear of being attacked says forcing teachers to vaccinate is causing a lot of angst in the industry.

"There is hurt, there is fear, especially from some whānau within other Kura Kaupapa Māori. I thought that they would be there through the ups and the downs but, instead, I feel like I have been left out to dry."



And it's not just this principal who feels that way. Thousands of teachers across the country are protesting against the government's vaccination programme for teachers.

"He mamae, he mataku, i whakaaro au i reira kē rātou ahakoa ngā piki me ngā heke," the principal says.

Milaan Hart of Ngāti Kahungunu is a teacher at an early childhood centre, along with Emily O'Sullivan in Auckland, Hart says most teachers aren't anti-vax but those who choose to question anything to do with the vaccine, are labelled as the worst in society.

"I've actually had a history of recurrent miscarriages. I've had six miscarriages, and I have concerns just over the research and the information available on pregnancy and fertility."

Losing a career

O'Sullivan says she has worked hard for her position and believes there just isn't enough information on the vaccine.

"I'm a little bit concerned that I'm going to lose my position as a qualified teacher. I've studied hard for five years to get to where I am."

A public health order is expected to require boards to ensure that only fully vaccinated staff are engaged in on-site duties from the start of next year: Teachers will need to provide proof of vaccination.

Auckland's AUT law dean Kaylee Quince says the government knows that the vaccination order affects people's individual rights.

The statute specifically foreshadows that this might be a breach of the Bill of Rights.

But she says the government believes that making sure children are safe from Covid-19 is more critical.

"When the enforcement of your own rights affects other people, there's always something that causes us to question whether or not we are prioritising our own health and well-being over others."

Hare Rua is the Principal at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae. He says he understands the teacher's position but that his kura has decided to try to move forward.

"It's been decided. So, it's about us looking at that decision and trying to find the best way forward for us."

"We are a people that go as one. When a decision is made, then it is made in the best interests of everyone."

The issue is far from over for the teachers looking at more protests over the coming weeks.