Team NZ wins America's Cup and looks to next challenger

Team New Zealand has won the Auld Mug for the fourth time in 26 years after beating Luna Rossa of Italy.

Team New Zealand edged past the Italian side in race 10 of the 36th America's Cup competition on the Waitematā Harbour yesterday afternoon.

It was a convincing end to the campaign by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, which defended the cup, winning the race by 46 seconds and taking the series 7-3.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson addressed the media at Parliament yesterday, congratulating the winning team.

"On behalf of the government, I just want to express our absolute admiration and congratulations to Team New Zealand for winning the 36th America's Cup. This is a great day for the team and a great day for the whole of Aotearoa."

Plans are already underway with the 37th America's Cup as The Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth, represented on the water by Ineos Team UK, is likely to be the next Challenger of Record.