'Technical issue' prevents 40 cases being added to today's 100-plus total

The health ministry is reporting 103 new community cases today but says a technical glitch has prevented a further 40 cases from being added to Sunday's tally.

Thirty-seven new cases have been identified at the border.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reported to have taken a PCR test, with results expected Monday, after she and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro were forced to self isolate following exposure to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on a flight between Northland and Wellington.

They travelled to Te Tai Tokerau Saturday to prerecord speeches for virtual Waitangi Day commemorations after in-person events were called off due to Omicron.

'Technical issue'

Today's cases are across the DHB regions of Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hawke’s Bay, MidCentral, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson Tasman.

"There are 56 cases to report in Auckland today. However, a technical issue has meant that approximately 40 further have not been entered into the Ministry’s reporting systems."

These additional cases will be reported Monday, the ministry says.

Death of a patient

The ministry says a patient in their 70's with Covid-19 has died at North Shore Hospital.

The person, who was admitted to hospital on 21 January, had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving ward-level care.

Hospital

Eleven people, whose average age is 58, are in hospital today with Covid-19. None are in intensive care.

One person is in North Shore, four in Middlemore, two in Auckland, three in Rotorua and one in Waikato.

Today's cases

In addition to the new Auckland community cases, four new cases are today being reported in Northland, 12 in Waikato, one in Tairāwhiti, 14 in Bay of Plenty, eight in Lakes, three in Hawke’s Bay, one each in MidCentral and Taranaki, two in Wellington, and one in Nelson Tasman.

Northland: Three of today's four new Northland cases were reported Saturday, when the ministry spoke of cases in Whangārei and Kerikeri. Today's new case is a household member of an existing case.

Waikato: Seven of the 12 new Waikato cases are in Hamilton, two in Paeroa and one in Waihi. The location of the two other cases is still to be confirmed, the ministry says.

Lakes: All eight of the new Lakes DHB cases are in the Rotorua district.

BOP: Six of the Bay of Plenty's 14 new cases are in the Western Bay, four are in Tauranga and one is in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A further three are cases onboard the Singapore-flagged Maersk Bogor container ship, currently under quarantine at the Port of Tauranga, which is due to leave port today.

Tairāwhiti: Today's new case in Tairāwhiti has links to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton last weekend.

MidCentral: The new MidCentral case is linked to an existing case in Tairāwhiti - and has taken two bus journeys which the ministry says are locations of interest. They were from Gisborne to Napier and Napier to Wellington on 28 January.

The first bus was the InterCity IC6965 bus from Gisborne to Napier which departed Gisborne at 9.30am Friday 28 January and arrived in Napier at 1pm on the same day.

The second bus was the InterCity IC6367 bus from Napier to Wellington, which departed Napier at 1.50pm Friday 28 January and arrived in Wellington at 7.45pm on the same day.

"Although the case disembarked in Palmerston North, where they later tested positive for Covid-19, the entire trip is considered to be a location of interest and all passengers are close contacts," the ministry says.

Taranaki: The new Taranaki community case is a known close contact of cases linked to the Hawkes Bay region and has been isolating in South Taranaki while waiting for test results.

Wellington: One of the two new cases in the region is in Hutt Valley and is linked to an event in Auckland, the ministry says. The other case is in the Capital & Coast DHB area.

Due to a further positive wastewater test result in Porirua, the ministry is urging anyone who lives in Porirua and Wellington’s northern suburbs to get a test if they feel unwell with Covid-19 like symptoms.

Nelson Tasman: The ministry says the new case was transferred from Christchurch and is isolating in Nelson.