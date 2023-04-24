'Tedious' journey no more for whānau living in Australia

New Zealanders living in Australia have welcomed the changes to immigration settings allowing them a quicker pathway to citizenship across the Tasman.

Nadia Thompson (Tūwharetoa) has been going through the process of applying for permanent residency, the first step to citizenship, for the better part of two decades. She is happy other Kiwi migrants will no longer have to endure that "tedious" journey.

"It removes having to jump through a lot of red tape through the application process, which is quite a very long process, and I'm still going through it myself."

Since 2001, New Zealanders moving to Australia have found it difficult to obtain citizenship and have faced barriers to getting welfare services in times of desperate need. Thompson has lived in Australia for 24 years and says there have been times when she has been lucky her husband had a good job and they were running their own business.

"That was a particular issue for a lot of people, including myself when I first gave birth in my 20s because I couldn't work. So you cannot go on any sort of financial payment or support at all.

"Unless you had a good whānau support system, you'd have to go back to New Zealand. So now without having the tedious process to have to wait all that time and applying for the visa, now when you give birth to your children, they can automatically become Australian citizens. It has a tremendous impact on all Kiwis that are looking to come over to Australia."

Covid-19, Thompson says, was another example of the difficulties faced by whānau living in Australia. Despite paying taxes and contributing to the Australian economy, many who were unable to work during the pandemic were unable to seek government assistance.

The easier route to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia for at least 4 years also means they will be eligible to vote in elections. Thompson says many Australians she has spoken to have advocated for those rights to be extended to their kiwi neighbours.

"They actually want us to vote, and they wanted that process of getting a visa and becoming a citizen to be a lot easier. They pushed for it themselves.

"They understand because there's such a high number of Kiwis living here in Australia, especially around where I live. And I know there's more coming who will pay their taxes, and we've paid taxes for a long time here. They understand that and if they're not talking to me, they've got family members who are Kiwis or married to a Kiwi - they too, are going through the same struggle."

The changes will come into effect from July.