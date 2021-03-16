TEEKS finds relief in surrendering to emotion for his debut album

New Zealand Māori artist Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui), also known as TEEKS, is only weeks away from delivering his debut album, Something to feel, which will be released in final form on March 26, via Sony Music Entertainment New Zealand.



The album focuses on his own personal growth and how he navigates his emotions but it also looks at the vulnerability of a man and starts that conversation.

"For me, the album touches on the importance of expressing, whether that be an expression of feelings, emotions, love and rejecting the colonised ideals of 'masculinity'. These conversations aren't being actioned within our Māori men."



The album has been slow-released in three parts or "waves" as TEEKS refers to the process.

He says the definition of what it means to be a man can be deceptive in this age, where they must be firm, strong, and independent every time.



"We've forgotten the values passed down to us by our ancestors. I know for a fact that they were compassionate people, who expressed thoroughly their love to one another and so this perception that when you open up about your feelings that you are weak. Nah I disagree with that. It's a whakaaro Māori to express how you feel, in my opinion, anyway."

Performing for whānau

The world was introduced to the passionate Māori soul singer in 2017 with a critical favourite 'The Grapefruit Skies' EP. Four years later and Something to Feel came to life, written and produced by TEEKS with producer and engineer Simon Gooding. "This is a story about maturity and growth as a person. A coming of age."



The album's first single, Without You was featured in US Vogue, which proclaimed TEEKS as "New Zealand's Soulful Singer to Know".



Last year was the first headline tour for TEEKS, a special up-close and personally curated concert experience. The tour went through both the North and South Islands but he says the highlight was returning home to Tauranga Moana and Hokianga to perform in front of his family and relatives.



"Last year's tour was a blast. Although it was my first tour I really enjoyed going back and performing in front of my whānau and friends. The concept of the tour making it a more up-close experience was something that made it really unique."



The new album will have 12 songs about love, self-knowledge and emotional vulnerability.

"I hope my debut album will plant the seed for whoever listens to it that it is okay to share and express feelings rather than keeping them bottled up," TEEKS says.