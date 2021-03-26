TEEKS releases debut album

TEEKS ready for his nationwide tour. Photo: Danni Bishara



Rising Māori soul artist TEEKS (Te Karehna Gardiner-Toi) today released his Something to Feel album and announced a six-date album tour.

TEEKS (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui), toured last year on ‘The Invitation Tour’, which sold out in under seven days.

Now he returns in full force, backed by full band and string quartet. He will kick off the tour on June 4 at the Municipal Theatre, Napier; June 5 The Civic, Auckland; June 11 Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington; June 12 Opera House, Whanganui; June 18 Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch; and June 19 Regent Theatre, Dunedin.

Something to Feel was produced by TEEKS with producer and engineer Simon Gooding and takes a bold approach.

The soul singer has said that in an introspective period he found relief in surrendering to emotion, rejecting colonised ideals of masculinity while embracing the duality of Te Ao Māori, the world view of his people.

That led a raw and confronting work of art unveiled in 12 songs about love, self-knowledge and emotional vulnerability.

Forgotten values

The album has been slow-released in three parts or "waves" as TEEKS refers to the process.

He says the definition of what it means to be a man can be deceptive in this age, where they must be firm, strong, and independent every time.



"We've forgotten the values passed down to us by our ancestors. I know for a fact that they were compassionate people, who expressed thoroughly their love to one another and so this perception that, when you open up about your feelings, you are weak. Nah I disagree with that. It's a whakaaro Māori to express how you feel, in my opinion, anyway."

The cover of TEEKS' debut album, Something to Feel

Remember Me

The album’s first single Without You set off the waves for what unfolded over the next six months. The single was quickly followed by the release of I in the middle of a lockdown, offering some emotional comfort in a time of discomfort. This was followed up by II and the sold-out tour that went from the far north to the deep south. That’s when TEEKS unveiled his most popular love song to date, Remember Me.

The world was introduced to the soul singer in 2017, with his The Grapefruit Skies EP gaining popular acclaim.