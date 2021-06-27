Teenage star Reece Walsh ruled out of State of Origin II

Photo / File

Warriors teenage rugby league star Reece Walsh has been ruled out of Sunday night's second State of Origin match in Brisbane.

The Queensland Maroons said the 18-year-old was suffering a "low grade hamstring strain".

Walsh, whose birth mother is Māori and father is indigenous Australian, needed treatment during the captain’s run at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday and will not be able to make his debut for the Maroons, the Queensland camp said.

Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo will now make his Origin debut for the Maroons in place of Walsh.

The NSW Blues lead the best of three series 1-0 after taking out game one 50-6 in Queensland.

The Maroons are the defending champions after winning last year's Covid-19 delayed series 2-1.

Kick-off is at 9.50pm NZ time.