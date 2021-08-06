Teenager aims to collect 6,000 sneakers for less fortunate rangatahi

Maia Mariner (Ngai Tai and Ngāti Koata) was the recipient of the local impact award at this year’s Festival for the Future, Aotearoa's largest social innovation summit.

The 16-year-old student, from Queen Margarett College, received the award for her non-profit organisation, Lazy Sneakers, which collects and distributes sports sneakers to children, student-athletes, families and social services, all over the motu.

“I was really shocked,” she said.

“I kind of just went there expecting to meet some new people and have a free kai. It’s really humbling to know that our work is being acknowledged by some pretty important people.”

Lazy Sneakers has collected over 5,000 sneakers and have distributed 4,200 sneakers to rangatahi all over the country.