Teenager charged in Tawa College stabbing

A 15-year-old has been arrested in relation to yesterday's stabbing at Tawa College in Wellington, police have said.

The person was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the incident and will appear in youth court later today.

It comes after Tawa College was sent into an hour-long lockdown yesterday after a suspected stabbing of a year 11 student, who remains in intensive care.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the student was stabbed with a pair of scissors. The student had been taken to hospital with police investigating the situation, which happened after 2pm.

One student, who does not want to be named, that spoke to the NZ Herald says that students were told to go into class, get on the ground, turn the lights off, and shut the curtains.

An alert was sent to students' parents before 2:30 pm, stating that the school went into lockdown and were asked not to contact the school. The school sent another alert at 3:45 pm confirming the school moved out of lockdown.