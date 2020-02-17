Temporary accommodation available for flooded Southland residents

A Temporary Accommodation service has been activated by the Govt today for Southland residents affected by recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare says the service is working closely with local authorities to assess the damage and establish how many homes have been affected.

"The Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to help people whose homes were damaged by the severe weather and flooding across the Southland region," says Minister Henare.

Those in need should register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz. or call 0508 754 163 for assistance.