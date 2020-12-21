Temuera Morrison makes his mark in 'The Mandalorian'

Kiwi Star Wars fans who have enjoyed 'The Mandalorian's' second season on Disney+ were treated to a big surprise in a special post-credits scene in its season finale.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The post-credits scene shows beloved character Boba Fett, played by Kiwi icon and television legend Temuera Morrison, and his companion Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) clearing out a throne room on that fans will recognise as once having belonged to Jabba The Hutt, from the original Star Wars films.



Fett, completely fitted in his Mandalorian armour, sits upon the throne, with a still graphic cutting on screen with the words 'The Book of Boba Fett, coming to Disney+ in 2021.' This confirms that Morrison will get his own Star Wars television series, alongside Ming Na Wen as their respective characters.



The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ on December 21, 2021. pic.twitter.com/nKt8AvhWiR — IGN (@IGN) December 20, 2020

Details of the new show haven't been revealed yet, but some fans are speculating it could be the plot of the third season of The Mandalorian, whilst others say it's an exclusive film dedicated to the bounty hunter.



Boba Fett, the clone son of Jango Fett played by Morrison as well in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of The Clones, was presumed to have been killed off in the original trilogy after falling into a Sarlacc pit in Star Wars Episode XI: Return of The Jedi. Fans have, since then, already likened to the return of Boba Fett ever since his short appearance in the first episode of the second season, and his even better showing in the sixth episode where Morrison's performance of the character was influenced by his Māori roots.



In an interview with The New York Times, Morrison explains his use of his cultural background into the role. "I come from the Māori nation of New Zealand, the Indigenous people — we’re the Down Under Polynesians — and I wanted to bring that kind of spirit and energy, which we call wairua.



"I’ve been trained in my cultural dance, which we call the haka. I’ve also been trained in some of our weapons, so that’s how I was able to manipulate some of the weapons in my fight scenes and work with the gaffi stick, which my character has."



As the Star Wars universe continues to grow, one thing is for sure: Temuera Morrison will definitely be back.







