Temuera Morrison's Disney+ series gets new release date

The galaxy isn't too far away for Star Wars fans, as a release date for the highly-anticipated Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett was shared on social media today.

It was announced last year that it would be released on December 21 this year but has been changed since to the new date of December 29, a year since the new series was revealed to fans.

According to starwars.com, the official synopsis for the new series reads: "The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

For those unfamiliar with Star Wars, the titular character is played by Temuera Morrison, who is known in the Star Wars universe for also playing the role of bounty hunter Jango Fett in the prequel movie Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

The Book of Boba Fett was revealed last year in a post-credit scene in The Mandolorian's season two finale, showing Boba Fett and companion Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) clearing out a throne room that fans will recognise as once having belonged to Jabba The Hutt, from the original Star Wars films.

Boba Fett, the clone son of Jango Fett, was presumed to have been killed off in the original trilogy after falling into a Sarlacc pit in Star Wars Episode XI: Return of The Jedi.

Fans have, since then, already likened to the return of Boba Fett ever since his short appearance in the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian. His even better appearance in the sixth episode showed Morrison's performance of the character, in a scene where Fett tears apart of a squadron of Stormtroopers, was influenced by his Māori roots.