Testing for nearly 300 Auckland workplace contacts of whānau with Covid-19

Nearly 300 Aucklanders are being treated as workplace close contacts of Auckland family with Covid-19.

Yesterday four new community transmission cases of Covid-19 were found from the same whānau in South Auckland.

Health director-general Dr Bloomfield says the contacts being tested are from two companies. The first is a finance company with about 130 staff.

“It has been shut down and all are being followed up and tested. That follow up will happen from our national contact tracing centre here in Wellington,” Dr Bloomfield says.

The other company has four sites across Auckland with 160 staff that the husband in the family is connected to, Dr Bloomfield says.

Three staff members there are symptomatic and being tested and isolated in their households.

“There is testing of all those who work there and also of the environment in that workplace,”

He says neither of the workplaces is a public-facing company.