Third arrest in Christchurch homicide case

Police have made a further arrest in relation to the death of 46-year-old Kane Wayman in Christchurch.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Southland on Saturday and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on Monday charged with murder.

The arrest follows the appearance of a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in the Christchurch District Court yesterday on charges related to the death of Mr Wayman.

Scene examinations are continuing at two addresses and the police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210101/6148.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.