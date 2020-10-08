A third of the North undecided - Te Tai Tokerau poll results

Following the pattern of the other Māori electorate polls so far, the incumbent is leading as the preferred candidate for Te Tai Tokerau electorate.

Curia Market Research polled 500 people and 36% of those said they will be voting for the deputy Labour leader and MP Kelvin Davis. A further 18% opted for Māori Party’s Mariameno KapaKingi. And 7% nominated a party that wasn’t actually putting up a candidate.

A large 32% were undecided and 7% refused to say. This is the largest undecided vote for a candidate seen so far among the Māori electorates..

Asked, if the general election were held today which party they thought they would vote for, 58% of respondents said they intended to party vote Labour, 7% Māori Party, 4% National, 7% Greens, 6% NZ First and 1% ACT. A further 9% were undecided and 8% refused to say.

Again and as in Te Tai Tonga, the most preferred coalition partner if Labour were to win is the Greens, with 46% of the vote. The Māori Party was the next most preferred with 31%, then 23% for NZ First and 4% for National.

The most important issue for voters in order are:

Asked if anyone in their household had lost their job due to Covid-19, 16% of respondents agreed.

Just over half, 54%, of respondents said they would vote for the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill and 29% would not, with 17% undecided.

Interestingly, 60% of those under 29 voted Definitely For, while 42% of those 60+ voted Definitely Against

51% of respondents say they will vote for the End of Life Choice Act and 27% against. 22% remain undecided.

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research from Tuesday, October 6 to Wednesday, October 7. A total of 500 voters were canvassed. Polling was by landline and mobile, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%.