Third of world population can't see Milky Way - Dr Rangi Mataamua

By Bronson Perich, Tapatahi

Māori astronomer Dr Rangi Mataamua (Ngāi Tūhoe) says that air and light pollution is blocking out the sky.

“Bearing in mind that one-third of the world’s population can’t see the Milky Way," he says.

“It’s headed to half the world’s population if we continue like we are.”

The renowned stargazer noted that even he himself hasn't been the best example of protecting our air and sky.

"Personally, I’ve been thinking about my own impact. You know I am as guilty as anyone else. Forgoing on a whole lot of travel often that’s not necessary [sic] it isn’t necessary!" he says.

“I’ve flown places just for a two-hour meeting.”

With Matariki approaching, Dr Mataamua is calling for smaller-scale celebrations, like the ones of old. He is asking people to reflect on how they can travel less, to reduce the pollution in our blue and night skies.

