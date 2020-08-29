Thirteen new cases, with six linked to Mt Roskill Evangelical Church

There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. Eleven are community cases and two are border cases, the Ministry of Health said in a written update Saturday afternoon.

The two border cases both arrived in New Zealand from India on August 23. The first is a woman in her 70s and the second case is a man in his 30s. They both tested positive for Covid-19 around day 3 of their time in MIQ at the Grand Millennium in Auckland.



Of the 11 community cases, 10 are linked to the Auckland cluster.



Six cases are associated with the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church – four within the same household and two who attended church services.



Four other cases are contacts of previously reported confirmed cases.



The remaining person who has tested positive for Covid-19 is being interviewed to determine their possible links to the cluster.

The ministry says the contact tracing team has identified 2,489 close contacts of cases, of which 2,425 have been contacted and are self-isolating. The tracing team are in the process of contacting the rest.

For the period 20-26 August, 82% of close contacts were contacted and isolated within 48 hours of a case being notified.

There are 132 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 82 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

Eleven people with Covid-19 are in hospital - three in Auckland City, four in Middlemore, three in North Shore and one in Waikato. Eight people are on a ward, and three are in ICU – one each in Middlemore, North Shore, and Waikato Hospital.

Seven previously reported cases have recovered.

The total number of active confirmed cases is 136, plus one previously reported probable case which remains active. Of the 137 active cases, 20 are imported cases in MIQ facilities and 117 are community cases.